Morrissey confirms date and venue for Doncaster show as part of UK tour

Last week he teased fans by revealing Doncaster would be one of ten UK dates this autumn.

Now the former Smiths frontman has announced he will perform at The Dome on September 30.

It will make it a hat-trick of performances in Doncaster, having previously performed at the same venue in 1991 and 2008.

Morrissey will be making his third appearance at The Dome. (Photo: Getty).

Famed for songs such as Suedehead, Everyday Is Like Sunday and Last Of The Famous International Playboys, the singer announced nine forthcoming shows in Blackpool, Doncaster, Glasgow, Stockton, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Brighton along with his previously announced concert in Ireland.

In a message on his Instagram page, he wrote: The dates are fixed for September and October.

“No rules / regulations / restrictions will be in place for these concerts – everyone is welcome.”

Morrissey’s last UK date was at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley in March 2020.

Last month, the singer said that songs from his long-mooted fourteenth solo album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ will be given their debut at his forthcoming Las Vegas residency.

A post on his website said: “The Morrissey concerts in Las Vegas in July will showcase songs from the album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, which was recorded in January 2021.”

In 1991, he performed at The Dome as part of his Kill Uncle tour in front of thousands of ecstatic fans performing hits such as Interesting Drug, November Spawned a Monster and Piccadilly Palare.