Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott in Doncaster: Everything you need to know about stadium gig

Fans from across the country will descend on Doncaster next Saturday night for the show, which will see support from The Proclaimers and The Lathums.

The duo will be performing some of their biggest hits from a lengthy back catalogue which stretches back to the Beautiful South and The Housemartins.

Here’s absolutely everthing you need to know about Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott in Doncaster

WHEN IS IT?

Saturday 23 July

WHAT ARE THE SHOWTIMES?

3pm: Car parks open

3:30pm: Fan Village opens

5pm: Doors open

6:15pm: The Lathums on stage

7:20pm: The Proclaimers on stage

8:35pm: Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott on stage

10:30pm: Approximate event finish

ARE THERE ANY SUPPORT ACTS?

Yes, support at the Doncaster date will come from Scots folk-rock twins The Proclaimers, best known for classic hits such as Letter From America, I’m On My Way, King of The Road, Sunshine on Leith and of course I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles). And before them will be Wigan indie band The Lathums, who last year enjoyed a number one album, How Beautiful Life Can Be.

WHAT WILL PAUL HEATON AND JACQUI ABBOTT PLAY?

There's a whole feast of classics the duo could trot out. Their recent Glastonbury set list included favourites such as Old Red Eyes Is Back, Me and The Farmer, Everybody’s Talkin’, Rotterdam, Don’t Marry Her, Happy Hour, Caravan Of Love, Perfect 10, A Little Time, You Keep It All In and many more – so expect a set of singalong anthems.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

Walking:

Walking to the Keepmoat Stadium from Doncaster railway station and town centre is a fair stroll. Exit the station through the interchange and Frenchgate Centre and then follow Trafford Way, White Rose Way and Stadium Way to the stadium. It is about 1.5 miles and will take you 20-30 minutes.

Buses:

There is a direct bus departing from Doncaster town centre from Doncaster Frenchgate Interchange and arriving at Lakeside, White Rose Way. Services depart every 15 minutes, and operate every day. There are other routes which pass near to the stadium. Visit http://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/ for details of all services and times.

For travel to the town centre after the concert. For Doncaster Rovers matches, buses are provided to transport fans back to the town centre. Buses depart from in front of the Athletics Stadium. There are also public service buses from Stadium Way. Please check in advance for services.

Taxis:

There is a taxi rank outside Doncaster railway station plus several more in the town centre at East Laith Gate and St Sepulchre Gate as well as plenty of private mini cab firms around the town centre.

A taxi rank facility will be available from the nearby Lakeside Village Shopping Centre. This will be located behind B&M.

Trains:

The nearest railway station is Doncaster, which is connected to the Stadium by buses at the adjoining interchange.

Doncaster railway station has connections to nearby locations including Leeds, Manchester, Rotherham, Sheffield, Wakefield and York. The last train leaving Doncaster to each location is shown below:

Leeds – 23:50

Manchester – 22:24

Rotherham – 22:43

Sheffield – 23:43

Wakefield – 23:50

York – 22:55

Hull - 23:28

Air/Helicopter

The nearest airport is Doncaster Sheffield Airport at Doncaster.

I'M DRIVING - HOW DO I GET THERE AND WHERE DO I PARK?

If you are in the car, the full address for your sat nav is: Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW.

The stadium is signposted from the A1(M) (j36), M18 (j3/4) and M1 (j32). There are four car parks at the stadium with 1,000 spaces – 60 of which are reserved for disabled fans and which must be booked in advance.

Car parking at the Eco-Power Stadium is available on a pre-paid basis ONLY and there are no other pay and display car parks around the immediate location of the stadium.

Please do not attempt to park at the stadium unless you have pre-booked.

There will be a park and ride at the Racecourse for £20 per vehicle. This service is pre-paid only. To check availability and reserve your place, visit: tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk or call the Box Office directly on 01302 762576.

Car parks at the Eco-Power Stadium open at 3pm.

There are no other pay and display car parks around the immediate location, so please do not travel by car to the stadium on the day of the event if you have not made parking arrangements.

Please be aware roadworks are taking place in the vicinity of the stadium and we advise attendees to make travel plans in advance and arrive early.

There are a number of other private car parks around the area – but be aware some will charge and some are also subject to parking restrictions and clamping.

Drop off is outside the stadium

CAN I STAY OVER?

There are several hotels located nearby and offer prices to suit all budgets and tastes. Among those nearby are the Hilton Garden Inn at the Racecourse while others include Travelodge at Lakeside, various Premier Inns located around Doncaster, the Earl of Doncaster on Bennetthorpe and the Mount Pleasant on Bawtry Road.

CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT AND DRINK INSIDE?

The Stadium has a wide variety of drinks and food on offer inside the concourses as well as restaurants and bars.

The Belle Vue Bar is an external bar situated on the outside of the West Stand. Alcohol and soft drinks are served.

Foods available inside normally include pies, hot dogs, chips, crisps and chocolate.

Previous concerts have seen a fan park outside the East Stand with the usual array of food and drinks you’d expect at a big outdoor concert.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER FACILITIES?

Smoking is not permitted inside the Eco Power Stadium. The use of electronic cigarettes is NOT permitted in any of the No Smoking areas.

Toilets are on the concourses – including disabled and baby change facilities.

There are no cash points inside the stadium.

Public bars will close at 10pm.

All food and drink outlets in the stadium will be cashless, with a card-only policy. Please note that food and beverage outlets within the stadium and fan village will be cashless and will be operating a card only policy.

Reporting issues

Any issues that need to be raised can be done by calling 01302 762576.

Anyone aged under 14 will only be permitted entry to the event if accompanied by an adult.

CAN I TAKE A BAG?

Bags must be no larger than an A4 sheet of paper.

All bags will be searched upon entry.

Admission may be refused to anyone carrying one or more of the items listed below. It will be each ticket holder’s responsibility to dispose of any items that cannot be brought into the venue. Please note it will not be possible for any such items to be collected after the event.

If it is necessary to bring a bag, ensure it is as small as possible. Nothing larger than size A4 will be permitted, and bags will be searched.

Suitable clothing and footwear in case of inclement weather. Umbrellas will not be permitted inside the venue.

Individual hand sanitiser will be allowed

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Alcohol, except in hand sanitizer

Flammable liquids and aerosols

Laptops, iPads or similar devices

Food and drink (unless for medical purposes)

Go-Pro type cameras

Cameras with detachable lens

Selfie-sticks

Audio/video recording equipment

Weapons of any kind

Pepper spray/mace

Spiked bracelets

Studded jewelry

Fireworks, smoke bombs, confetti, glitter bombs

Glass/cans/plastic bottles

Laser pointers

Large chains

Wallet chains

Drones or radio controlled devices

WHAT SHOULD I WEAR?

There is no dress code in place for the concert – but as it is outdoors and the British weather is unpredictable, be prepared!

WHERE CAN I GET A DRINK BEFORE THE SHOW?

Most people get a drink in the city centre where there are plenty of pubs and bars to suit all tastes and age ranges. Popular pubs and bars nearby to the stadium include The Beefeater and The Cheswold.

The Salutation on South Parade is also a popular stopping off point for those en route from the town centre. Nearest pub to the ground is the Lakeside Beefeater.

WHERE CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT BEFORE OR AFTER THE SHOW?

The most popular place is the leisure park, which boasts Taco Bell, Burger King, McDonald’s, Pizza Express, Nando’s, Dunkin’, Frankie and Benny’s, The Cheswold, Estabulo and many more. Vivo, an Italian restaurant on Bennetthorpe and the Earl of Doncaster Hotel are also potential eating options. Sandringham Road in nearby Intake offers the usual takeaway options such as Indian, Chinese and fish and chips. Doncaster city centre boasts all the usual takeaway outlets such as McDonald's, Subway and KFC

HOW DO I GET TICKETS?

Tickets for the Doncaster show are still available HERE

CAN I GET UPDATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

Yes, visit Paul Heaton on Facebook, Twitter or the website HERE

