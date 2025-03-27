The virtual concert arrived moved to it’s purpose built arena in London in March 2022

ABBA’s virtual concert, Voyage, is set to turn three later this year.

The anniversary has led to organisers promising an update to the setlist since moving to London in 2022.

The news comes after Björn Ulvaeus alluded in an interview the band had undertaken more motion capture.

ABBA Voyage , the virtual concert featuring avatars of the original members of the beloved Swedish pop act, is set for a refresh ahead of its third anniversary this year.

In a press release issued by organisers of the event, they state that after the opening of the purpose built arena in March 2022 that a few changes are set to be made, including some additions to the setlist the ‘band’ have performed so far.

"When we first opened, we never imagined that we’d still be in London 3 years on,” the statement reads. “We’re very grateful that so many of you have joined us. Of course, the reason for us being able to sustain our concert for so long is because of our incredible audience.

As we say in Sweden… Vilken resa!"

No exact details what the new setlist would entail, other than comments in the release suggesting "some additions and small changes will be made,” though in an interview with the NME previously, Björn Ulvaeus hinted that the band had undertaken more motion capture ahead of the anniversary.

"There are songs in the pipeline which might be animated and ‘ABBA-tarred’ in the future,” he told the publication. “Who knows? There might be a new song every now and then somewhere – but I can’t give you any details as of right now.”

Fans are hoping that the additions to the setlist include their 1978 hit Take A Chance On Me and the 1979 single I Have A Dream.

Currently the avatars perform songs such as Does Your Mother Know, Waterloo, The Winner Takes It All and, of course, Dancing Queen, with tracks from the group’s most recent release, Voyage, strewn across the performance.

What do you hope to see included in the revamped setlist for ABBA Voyage’s third anniversary? Tell us your setlist prediction by leaving a comment down below.