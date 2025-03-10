'We kept it simple' - Doncaster RLFC chief delighted with win over Hunslet

Dons' chief Richard Horne

Doncaster RLFC chief Richard Horne says keeping things simple was the key as his side toasted their maiden league win of the season at Hunslet.

The Dons ran out 38-10 winners in south Leeds on Sunday afternoon. Captain Reece Lyne ran in two tries with Pauli Pauli, Bureta Faraimo, Watson Boas, Alex Sutcliffe and Brad Hey also touching down on a rampant afternoon for Horne's side.

"We asked for a response and I thought first half especially we got that," said Horne. "It was a little bit painful second half for both teams, it was a bit stop-start. We took our foot off the gas but it was all about getting the result and we've done that.

"It was an opportunity for us today for our pack to get the better of theirs and I thought we did. Also, we didn't make individual errors which is what hurt us last week. Today, we didn't give Hunslet that opportunity.

"We kept it simple and didn't overcomplicate things. Hunslet threw a lot at us when we presented them with the ball on our line. We looked comfortable which was great to see and is something for us to work on going forward."

Horne had particular praise for skipper Lyne: "Reece's performances, even in defeat, have been really high. He's been one of our top three performers each week so he's setting the tone in that aspect."

Dons now have a weekend off before resuming their campaign on Sunday, March 23 with their first home game of the season, against Widnes Vikings.

"We've got a week off and then Widnes the weekend after so that gives us some time to work on that game because we'll have to up our performance again," Horne added.

"It's always great to get a win. Winning is a habit but losing can be too! We've got that monkey off our backs now and we just need to move forward and make sure we kick on now. It's our first home game so we look forward to it and hopefully the fans get behind us. We want to give them something to cheer about."