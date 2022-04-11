Watch Beau Greaves from Sprotbrough produce darts masterclass to become world champion

Doncaster has a new world champion – and darts sensation Beau Greaves took the crown in some style!

By Paul Goodwin
Monday, 11th April 2022, 6:26 pm

The 18-year-old, from Sprotbrough, produced a masterclass in Sunday’s WDF Lakeside World Championship final.

She beat compatriot Kirsty Hutchinson 4-0 in 28 minutes and lost just one leg in the process.

Greaves’ memorable victory saw her become darts’ youngest ever world champion – trumping Dutchman Jelle Klaasen who won the BDO World Championship in 2006 at the age of 21.

Watch the final between Greaves and Hutchinson in full above.

Doncaster's Beau Greaves makes history by winning WDF World Championship

Beau Greaves, right, pictured during the final of the 2022 World Darts Federation Championship at Lakeside. Picture: Chris Sargeant/Tip Top Pics
