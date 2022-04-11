Watch Beau Greaves from Sprotbrough produce darts masterclass to become world champion
Doncaster has a new world champion – and darts sensation Beau Greaves took the crown in some style!
By Paul Goodwin
Monday, 11th April 2022, 6:26 pm
The 18-year-old, from Sprotbrough, produced a masterclass in Sunday’s WDF Lakeside World Championship final.
She beat compatriot Kirsty Hutchinson 4-0 in 28 minutes and lost just one leg in the process.
Greaves’ memorable victory saw her become darts’ youngest ever world champion – trumping Dutchman Jelle Klaasen who won the BDO World Championship in 2006 at the age of 21.
Watch the final between Greaves and Hutchinson in full above.