Rugby League: Dons hammered by York as play-off dream ends

Dons had a day to forget against York. Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com.

Doncaster RLFC’s penultimate Betfred Championship clash against leaders York Knights was head coach Richard Horne’s 200th game in charge at the club.

But the former Hull FC and Great Britain star had nothing to celebrate as the visitors stormed to a 56-0 victory - in what was a must-win game for the Dons to keep their faint play-off hopes - to effectively claim the League Leaders trophy.

It was always going to be a big ask for the Dons, who were also relying on Widnes to beat Halifax at The Shay, to beat a York side on a 16-match winning run.

But an impressive showing in a one-point defeat against fourth-placed Oldham at Boundary Park last time out, and the incentive to avenge a 66-0 defeat at the LNER Stadium back in April, gave supporters hope. That hope was still just about there at half-time despite York leading 18-0 after a first half which had seen the Dons defend well and go close on several occasions – notably through Pauli Pauli. They also had two tries disallowed.

The Dons didn’t help themselves throughout, especially in the first half, with a catalogue of handling mistakes which resulted in long periods of defence which always looked likely to take its toll in the final quarter as proved to be the case.

York dominated the early possession and took the lead on 12 minutes. Scrum-half Liam Harris, who set a Dons’ points-in-a-game record when playing for the club on loan from Hull FC a few years ago, sent full-back Toa Mata’afa over from close range for a try he also converted.

The Dons continued to spill the ball virtually every time they got into the York half – with wasn’t often - in the first quarter. York’s pressure was relentless and they doubled their lead on 19 minutes when second -rower Connor Bailey crashed over from close range for his ninth try of the season.

The Dons almost gifted York a third try from a Harris kick to the side of the posts which two defenders failed to deal with. Fortunately, Harris spared their blushes when knocking on.

It took the Dons until the second quarter before they seriously tested the York line through Pauli Pauli.

Gebbie touched down on 29 minutes after cutting in from the wing in trademark style only to have his touchdown disallowed for obstruction.

Full-back Craig Hall looked also looked to have opened the Dons’ account when latching on to a dropped ball five metres out but the referee had spotted another infringement.

Knights rode their luck and what could have been 12-4 with the conversion to come, became18-0 when Harris put Mata’afa over from close range for his second try following a further spell of pressure during which time the Dons again defended well.

The Dons continued to squander possession when well-placed and but for a try-saving interception by Gebbie on his own line, York would have increased their interval lead.

The Dons were the first to threaten after the break with Luis Johnson getting Robinson away but the scrum-half lost the ball when being pulled back by his shirt 10m out.

They continued to look the better side in the first ten minutes and both Pauli and Gebbie threatened the York line in close succession.

But any faint hopes comeback hopes the Dons may have entertained at that stage were dashed when the popular Ben Johnston, who had a day he’d like to forget, again spilt the ball deep in York territory which led to winger Scott Galeano racing away to claim York’s fourth converted try to make it 24-0.

York were in again on 58 minutes – centre Oli Field giving their noisy following something else to sing about – as they opened up a 30-0

Galleano beat Hall to Paul McShane’s long kick to the corner before feeding the supporting Jesse Dee who crossed for a sixth converted try. The Australian put Dee over for a second close-range try on 66 minutes and with Harris again adding the extras, York led 42-0.

Dee completed an unlikely second-half hat-trick three minutes later following a strong run by stand-off Ala Hingano, who could have scored himself.

With Gebbie off with a HIA, the one-way traffic continued as York piled on the misery. Hingano setting up two further tries against a by now dispirited Doncaster side.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Gebbie, Johnston, Robinson, Bowden, Boas, Matagi, Jones, Smeaton, Knowles. Subs: Pauli, Misky, Hepi, Johnson. 18th: Savelio.