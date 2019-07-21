North Wales Crusaders 0 Doncaster RLFC 30: Dons boost play-off chances with victory in Wales

Kyle Kesik

Crusaders never looked like repeating their 12-10 win at the Keepmoat Stadium back in April as the Dons returned to winning ways with a decisive 30-0 win.

It was the second successive away game in which the Dons had kept a clean sheet in a contest which many people had expected would be much closer.

Seeking a third successive away win over Crusaders, the Dons went close to an early try through prop Connor Scott who was held up over the line.

Having seen their play-off prospects boosted by a run of three wins in their previous four games, Crusaders tested the Dons down the left.

But it was the Dons who drew first blood. Winger Matty Chrimes touched down under the posts on 14 minutes – following good work by dual-registered second-rower Danny Washbrook in the build-up – for a try converted by scrum-half Matty Beharrell.

Hooker Kyle Kesik capitalised on a dropped ball in the Crusaders 20 at the start of the second quarter and, not for the first time in his career, showed some deft footwork prior to collecting to score Doncaster’s second try.

Beharrell added the extras and also converted a 24th minute penalty to open up a 14-0 lead after he had been the victim of a high tackle.

Crusaders finished the half on top. With their big pack firing on all cylinders the Doncaster forwards - for whom the likes of skipper Ryan Boyle and Jordie Hedges caught the eye - had to dig deep at times to keep a clean sheet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dons had expected that Crusaders, who realistically needed to score first, would come out fighting in the opening stages of the second half.

They found themselves on the back-foot at times but they again weathered the storm and denied Crusaders a way back into the game in a scoreless third quarter.

The Dons effectively put the result beyond doubt in the opening minutes of the final quarter when centre Jason Tali – one the try-scorers in the game at the Keepmoat - forced his way over from close range wide out.

Beharrell added the extras to make it 20-0 as he maintained his 100 per cent record with the boot.

The Dons dominated the closing stages with centre Connor Bower touching down for an unconverted try on 73 minutes after doing well to pluck a high kick by Beharrell out of the air.

Scott charged over for a fifth try in the closing stages which dual-registered hooker Jez Litten converted to complete the scoring.