Fit-again Watson Boas confident Dons can land third straight win at York

Papua New Guinea international Watson Boas played a starring role after coming off the bench as Doncaster RLFC came from ten points down to claim a 20-16 Betfred Championship win at Dewsbury Rams.

Boas, who started at hooker before switching to stand-off, produced an impressive second half display and says there is more to come as he regains lost fitness after several weeks on the sidelines last month with a hamstring injury.

“I’m fit to play but I was probably not quite match fit on Sunday after missing a few games but I think I’ll be ready to start this weekend,” said the 29 year-old.

Capped in both positions for the Kummels, Boas says he is happy to play either role for the Dons who he joined initially on loan from Championship big-hitters Featherstone after failing to make an initial impact at the West Yorkshire club

Dons celebrate Pauli Pauli's try at Dewsbury. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

In the last year of his current contract, Boas is confident that following back-to-back wins the Dons are capable of pulling off another win at York Knights on Sunday which would see them retain their place in the top half of the table.

“If we can start better than we have been doing then I think we can go there and win even though they put 50 points past Barrow at home last weekend and the fact that we’ll be without Pauli Pauli,” said Boas.

“Obviously it will be a big blow being without Pauli (who is serving a one-match ban for a late tackle in the win over Swinton) because he has been in such good form this season, but I still think we can do it.”

The Dons will be chasing a third successive win for the first time this season and their second successive double.

“We probably got a bit lucky when we beat them at the start of the season because they had some players out with injuries, but they are a completely different side now,” said Dons boss Richard Horne.

“They’ve brought in a new coach recently and it looks to have given them a new lease of life and they’ve had some impressive results of late. They are a better side than their current position suggests and I expect them to climb the table in the coming weeks.

“They have a mobile pack with good leg speed and they play a high-tempo game and knock their sets out and build pressure on teams. Scrum-half Liam Harris, who played for us on loan during his time at Hull FC, has hit a bit of form, so we know we are going to have cut out the handling mistakes and play well for the full 80 minutes.”