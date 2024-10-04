Dons have laid solid foundations for play-off push in 2025 - Steve Hossack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’ve been told by many team bosses over the years how important it is to end the season on a high no matter how the rest of the campaign has gone in order to keep spirits high during the close season.

I’m sure Dons’ boss Richard Horne would have loved the club to have ended their 2024 Betfred Championship campaign on a winning note. But he was realistic enough to know that was unlikely to happen given their final fixture was away against a Wakefield Trinity side which had lost just once in the league all season and on course to make an immediate return to Super League.

That was even more the case given the number of players the Dons were missing. Although the result would almost certainly have been the same had Horne been able field his strongest side, the margin of defeat would probably have been more acceptable.

The size and manner of the defeat was certainly at odds with how the Dons have performed in the second half of the season.

Luke Briscoe, second left, was one of the Dons’ star performers in 2024. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

How much that was due to the fact that they had nothing to play for going into the game and some players were playing their final game for the club, is open to debate.

What is not up for debate is the fact that the Dons have done themselves, and their supporters. proud during their first season back in the second tier for eight years.

Much of their success has been down to some shrewd recruitment. The likes of wingers Luke Briscoe (my back of the season) and Bureta Faraimo and forwards Suaia Matagi and Pauli Pauli, who just pipped the prop for my forward of the season, significantly added to the quality already within the squad.

Although a number of players spent over a month on the sidelines during the season, generally speaking the club were fairly lucky with injuries with the exception of Tyla Hepi - ruled out for the season as early as May.

The fact that it wasn’t the hottest of summers also helped the club’s older players, of which there were quite a few, and fitness was rarely who a problem.

In finishing eighth, something which few British-based promoted clubs have bettered over the years, the club have laid solid foundations on which to build ahead of next season.

Should they do as well in their recruitment, the planning for which is well underway, then the Dons will feel confident that they will be contesting the play-offs this time next year after just missing out this season.

Promotion, however, will remain out of reach unless the current controversial grading system is either scrapped or amended.