Doncaster RLFC suffer friendly defeat to Sheffield Eagles

Doncaster RLFC were on the wrong end of a 26-10 scoreline in their pre-season friendly against local Championship rivals Sheffield Eagles at a bitterly cold Eco-Power Stadium.

“It was a shame about their last-minute converted try, where we switched off, because even though we never like losing we’d probably have settled for a 20-10 defeat given the circumstances,” said head coach Richard Horne.

“It was far from an ideal build-up to the game and it was one of those weeks where our best laid plans didn’t come to fruition.

“We had a bit of illness in the camp and a couple of the boys also picked up little injuries in training – nothing major but enough to keep them out this week - and we were also without Pauli Pauli who was serving a ban carried over from last season so we were very light in the forwards up against a very experienced Eagles’ pack and they rolled us at times.

“Had it not been for the players sent over from Hull FC, who were available as part of our new dual-reg arrangement, we’d have struggled to put out a side for today’s game.

“Hopefully they all be available for selection in Sunday’s Challenge Cup tie at Bradford though Sam Smeaton and Luke Briscoe, who both came off in the first half, could be struggling. We probably won’t know the extent of their injuries until midweek but fingers crossed they’ll be available for the weekend.”

Horne admitted that his side will need to be more sharper with ball in hand in Sunday’s cup tie.

“The weather has caused us a few problems in recent days, as it has a lot of clubs, and we’ve not been able to do as much work with the ball as we had hoped even though we were able to use the 4G pitches at the stadium whenever they could fit us in,” he said.

“The pre-season game against Hull FC, which was cancelled last weekend, affected our pre-season preparations because that was the game where we were going every player the chance to get minutes under their belt and get them used to contact and collision.

“We had to do that today and we didn’t really focus on the shape or try things out as we would normally do in our final warm-up game.

“Without our strike players in the forwards we struggled to bend their line and get some ruck speed for our hookers to get out (from acting half backs).

“I thought (stand-off) Ben Johnston livened us up when he came on. Both our starting halves had been very quiet in the first half and hadn’t really got themselves into the game and that was something we spoke about at half-time. I thought Jonno brought our edges into the game more in the second half when he got on the ball and that is something we’ll work on with the other two half-backs to make sure they do that from the off.”

Eagles opened the scoring with a close-range converted try by second-rower Oliver Roberts on eight minutes. They continued to look the better side and doubled their lead on 13 minutes when trialist Jack Mallinson touched down following a neat offload by Tyler Atkinson.

Dons centre Brad Hey was held up over the line on 20 minutes.

Eagles hit back and would have extended their lead had Mallinson not dropped a try-scoring pass with the line at his mercy.

They also went close on the other flank and it needed a try-saving interception by full-back Craig Hall to deny them in a two-on-one situation.

Eagles did increase their lead minutes later when centre James Glover sliced through the Doncaster defence from 10m out.

The Dons, who also threatened on a couple of occasions from kicks, opened their account when new signing Edene Gebbie, who showed some nice touches, forced his way over shortly after coming off the bench.

Eagles bombed another chance after the break when Glover put down a try-scoring pass five metres out before Connor Bower touched down out wide following some slick handling on 53 minutes.

Hey held up over the line on the hour from close range.

New signing Isaac Misky was also held just short in the passage of play which led to Johnston’s try, goaled by Hall.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Faraimo, Boas, Robinson, Laidlow, Misky, Mafi, Jones, Smeaton, McConnell. Subs: Burns, Gebbie, Johnston, Sutcliffe, Tali, Ward, Gill, Jebson, Haldenby.