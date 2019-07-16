Doncaster RLFC: 'If they asked me to sign for them next season tomorrow I would' - Rangi Chase
Doncaster RLFC boss Richard Horne will be checking on former England international Rangi Chase at tonight’s training session.
The stand-off came off midway through the second half of Sunday’s league defeat against Whitehaven after suffering an eye injury though he returned in the closing stages.
Chase celebrated his first game in two years when scoring a try on his Dons’ debut.
“I’m here for the rest of the season but if they asked me to sign for them next season tomorrow I would. I just want to play rugby and have fun.”
Although not firing on all cylinders Chase still caught the eye at times with his clever footwork and renowned handling skills.
“Being from New Zealand the handling comes naturally to me,” he said. “There are a thousand kids back there who can do what I do.
“Not having played for so long it was hard on the lungs but I could have got through the game. I didn’t want to go off when I got poked in the eye
“There is more to come once I get match-fit and get my timing right. Then I will be looking to start running about and cutting defences apart.
“Matty Beharrell is one of the best scrum-halves in the competition and I’m looking forward to playing with him. The more we play together the better we’ll be.”
Horne said: “I thought Rangi did alright. He was a bit disorganised at times and didn’t always stick to the game plan.
“But he’s only had a couple of training sessions working with Matty since being fully fit.”