Doncaster RLFC complete historic double over rivals Sheffield Eagles

Dons' Connor Robinson celebrates his try. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Doncaster RLFC claimed their first league double over Sheffield Eagles in a quarter of a century when posting a 26-12 Championship win over their South Yorkshire rivals at the Steel City Stadium.

Prior to their 19-6 win at the Eco-Power Stadium in April, the Dons hadn’t beaten Eagles in the league for a decade during which time they had lost 11 out of their 12 games in all competitions.

The Dons’ victory over traditionally one of the top teams at Championship level served to boost their play-off ambitions whereas defeat left their neighbours facing a battle to avoid the relegation play-offs.

Both sides went into the game on the back of good away wins but it always looked likely that it would be Richard Horne’s men who would pick up the two points.

As was the case in the huge win at Batley, the Dons laid the foundations for their seventh league win of the season on a strong first half performance, during which they again impressed with ball in hand, and turned around leading 20-6.

Their confidence boosted by their surprise win at Barrow, Eagles tested the Dons’ defence in the opening minutes. But a fine break by hooker Greg Burns, one of four former Sheffield players who all showed up well, from acting half-back took play deep into the home half.

Centre Brad Hey was held inches short from the resulting play, but Eagles’ joy was short-lived as a long ball by full-back Craig Hall sent leading scorer Edene Gebbie, who had an unhappy afternoon in the club’s 50-18 1895 Cup first round defeat on the same ground at the start of the season, over out wide on eight minutes.

Scrum-half Connor Robinson, who again led the team around the field as well as impressing with the boot, added the extras as well as landing a 15th minute penalty.

The Dons opened up a 14-0 lead when Gebbie got on the end of a clever grubber kick to Robinson, who again tagged on the conversion, to claim his 17th try of the season.

Eagles hit back when Robinson and Gebbie failed to deal with a kick in their 20 and Kris Welham took full advantage to score a try converted by fellow centre Josh Hodson.

The Dons restored their 14-point lead when Robinson scored from close range.

There was a let-off for the Dons on the stroke of half-time when Hodson pulled his close-range penalty wide from in front of the posts.

Eagles bombed an early chance to cut the deficit in the opening minutes of the second half and that set the scene for a scrappy second half littered with handling mistakes.

Both sides, however, defended well with Eagles doing well to force Dons skipper Reece Lyne into touch when it looked as though his strength would carry him over the line.

Had Pauli Pauli found a team-mate close to the line with his offload, instead of Jensen Windley, following good work by Hall in the build-up, the Dons would have been over again on 57 minutes.

But they had to dig deep to deny the Eagles a second try in the next five minutes or so as the home side looked to capitalise on their handling errors.

The Dons opened the scoring for the second half on 71 minutes when Hey touched down from a Robinson grubber kick over the line which Eagles failed to cover. Robinson added the extras to make it 26-6.

Eagles’ second half pressure was finally rewarded when stand-off Corey Johnson jinked his way over for a late converted try.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Gebbie, Boas, Robinson, Knowles, Burns, Matagi, Jones, Smeaton, Gardiner. Subs: Hepi, Misky, Pauli, Moy. 18th man: Johnston.