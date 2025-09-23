Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers: 31-cap France star one of eight players missing for hosts

PSG loane Randal Kolo Muani will miss out against Rovers. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have a number of injury issues to contend with ahead of Doncaster Rovers' visit.

The two sides meet in the Carabao Cup third round at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It is a first meeting between the pair since 2009 and a first duel in London for 50 years.

In terms of team news, Spurs boss Thomas Frank will be without long-serving defender Ben Davies (knee) and recent forward addition Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg). The latter, a 31-capped French international, has made just one sub appearance - last week against Villarreal - since arriving on loan from Champions League holders PSG.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, Frank said of Davies and Kolo Muani: "(It's) Minor injuries both of them. It's just too short a turnaround unfortunately."

He added: "Naturally, there will be a little bit of rotation. There should be with all respect to Doncaster who will most likely play a fantastic game. Grant McCann, I know him very well as a coach. I faced him in the Championship. He is a very good guy, done well with the team.

"He plays very offensive football. It’s a team we need to respect but we need to our highest level and get into the next round."

Spurs are also set to be without Dominic Solanke, Radu Drăgușin and Kōta Takai who are all working their way back to full fitness with the trio of James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Yves Bissouma also definitely out.