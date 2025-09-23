'It's great to see' - Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on Thomas Frank's journey to Spurs job

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, has lauded his opposite number Thomas Frank as he prepares to renew acquaintances with the Dane.

Rovers are massive underdogs for their Carabao Cup third round trip to face Frank's Tottenham Hotspur. The 51-year-old took over the Spurs gig this summer after a hugely successful stint at Brentford. In West London, Frank arrived as an assistant head coach in 2016 before being made manager two years later. He then guided the Bees to the Premier League where he comfortably established them across four top flight campaigns before moving to Spurs to replace Ange Postecoglou in June.

"It doesn't surprise me," McCann said of Frank's journey to one of the top jobs in English football. "I remember playing against his Brentford side when I was at Hull. I remember going into the office for a beer after one game with him and he was just a genuine guy. I've kept in touch a wee bit with him on and off over the years and he was speaking to me about signing Keane Lewis-Potter (from Hull) at the Football League awards recently.

"So he's a really good guy and has a really good way about him and his teams are exciting to watch. And it looks like he's changed his style slightly in terms of how he plays from a 3-5-2 at Brentford to more of a 4-3-3 and expansive at Tottenham and that shows his capabilities and that he can adapt to what he's got.

"It's great to see the journey he's gone on from the Championship to one of the top teams in the world. He did an unbelievable job at Brentford and they got better every year. So it was nice to see him get the opportunity at one of the biggest clubs because he certainly deserved it."

Whatever the outcome on Wednesday night, McCann and Frank will no doubt chew the cud over a light ale post-match. It's these behind-closed-doors chats with other gaffers that the Northern Irishman enjoys, particularly those operating at the highest level. He points to the example of pitting his wits against FA Cup-winning manager Oliver Glasner last season, after his Crystal Palace side overcame Rovers on their way to winning the competition.

"It's about learning little bits off these top managers that can help you and your coaching staff in the future," he added.

"We enjoy picking their brains and Thomas is certainly really open and every time I've met him he's quite open in terms of what he says to you. So it's another good opportunity hopefully after Wednesday's game to go in and have a chat about football but also maybe his ideas.

"It's interesting watching Spurs because they're very similar to how we play with a 4-3-3 and the builds - the difference is they've got about a billion pounds worth of players and we haven't!"