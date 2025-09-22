Details of TV channel and 'strange' highlights time for Doncaster Rovers' trip to Tottenham Hotspur

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 09:39 BST
Doncaster Rovers turn their attentions away from the league in midweek as they prepare for a glamour Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

Grant McCann's side will pit their wits against the Premier League giants and four-times winners of this competition in the third round stage. The fixture with Spurs is their reward for victories over Middlesbrough and Accrington Stanley respectively.

Here are all the major details regarding the game:

When is the game?

Rovers visit the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Carabao Cup this week. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is on Wednesday, September 24. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Can I still get a ticket?

No. Rovers supporters quickly snapped up all 3,900 tickets for the game against Thomas Frank's side.

Is it on TV?

For those not lucky enough to get hold of a golden ticket for Wednesday's clash, fear not. The game will be beamed live on TV. It is being shown on Sky Sports + and coverage gets underway at 7.40pm.

What about highlights?

For those unable to stream or watch the game live, there'll be a dedicated highlights programme being shown. Be warned though, it's on at a strange time. You'll have to wait until 11.45am on Thursday (September 25) to watch it on ITV4. Failing all of that, of course the Free Press will be in attendance in North London with ample coverage throughout the game on Twitter/X and all the usual staples post-match and throughout Thursday on our website.

