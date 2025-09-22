Doncaster Rovers man determined to embrace the challenge of trying to topple Tottenham Hotspur

James Maxwell insists he and his Doncaster Rovers colleagues will "embrace the challenge" of pitting their wits against Tottenham Hotspur.

After a blip of successive league defeats, Grant McCann's men now turn their attentions to the League Cup. League One Rovers visit the Premier League side on Wednesday night in the third round of the competition with the glamour tie a reward for seeing off both Middlesbrough and Accrington Stanley respectively in the previous two rounds.

Neutrals will probably not give much of a chance to Rovers as they plot an upset against a team that lifted the Europa League just four months ago. But full-back Maxwell says that this team's approach under McCann means they'll always aim to get the victory, regardless of the calibre of opposition.

"Having worked with this manager a long time now, we'll be going there to try and win the game," the Scot, who brought up a landmark of 100 Rovers appearances in Saturday's loss to Wimbledon, told the Free Press.

James Maxwell made his 100th appearance for Rovers last weekend. Pic: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD.

"We won't be sitting in and letting the game just pass us by. It's a nice change of pace for us and a good game for the boys. It's a good opportunity for us both as a team and individuals to test ourselves against a team that's playing in the Champions League this year. That's something you don't get to experience too often so we have to go there and embrace the challenge and put our stamp on the game as well."

Maxwell was an unused sub up at the Riverside in round one but played the full 90 minutes in a workmanlike win at Stanley in the next round. Regardless of who McCann selects, the former Glasgow Rangers man believes the strength in depth is there for all to see.

"The competition is probably the best I've seen it at the club," he adds. "Even if we have couple of injuries or players missing we're still able to put out a really strong team out. That was the case last year but it's been added to even more this season. Whatever team we play on Wednesday night it'll be strong enough to compete I'm sure."