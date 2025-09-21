The crumbs of comfort that Grant McCann took from Doncaster Rovers' loss to AFC Wimbledon

Owen Bailey celebrates yet another goal. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD.

Doncaster Rovers fell to a frustrating defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

After an utterly forgettable first 45 minutes, Grant McCann's side led 1-0 through Owen Bailey but surrendered the points when the Dons netted twice in the space of 12 second half minutes - with both goals coming via mistakes from Rovers' players. Ryan Johnson headed home to draw level after poor marking from a corner - awarded not long after a spillage from Thimothee Lo-Tutala - before Myles Hippolyte fired home after Rovers had their pockets picked in their own half. The loss was a second in succession after a similarly poor showing at Wigan the week prior.

Whilst McCann was understandably frustrated at another error-strewn display by his team, there were crumbs of comforts to take away. A major plus was yet another goal for his captain, with Bailey netting for the sixth time in 11 outings this term.

"It's really positive about Owen and he's making a real knack of arriving at the right time at set-plays isn't he?" McCann told the Free Press. "That was pleasing to see it go in but it was just disappointing we couldn't get the win because he's in top form."

Another plus point against Johnnie Jackson's side was the return of Jamie Sterry. The full-back, sporting a specialised face mask for protection, was making his first start since the opening day of the season after suffering a nasty facial injury that required surgery. "That 90 minutes today will be really beneficial for Jamie," McCann added. "That's his first 90 minutes he's had since he's come back. I think he's got another week or so with the mask on.

"I think he can take it off after the six-week period and I think he's had it on for about five now so we'll see. We'll see if he wants to keep it on just for that extra bit of protection."

Rovers now switch their attentions back to the Carabao Cup with a mouth-watering trip to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.