'Catalogue of errors' - Grant McCann's verdict on Doncaster Rovers' defeat to AFC Wimbledon

For the second week running, Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann bemoaned an error-strewn display by his side.

McCann's men lost 2-1 at home to fellow newly-promoted side AFC Wimbledon. After a forgettable first half, the hosts went 1-0 up through Owen Bailey but surrendered the points after goals from Ryan Johnson and Miles Hippolyte. Both goals from the visitors owed plenty to individual errors from Rovers, with goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala again at fault after gaffes at Wigan seven days prior.

"I thought first half we were too safe," McCann admitted post-match. "The prep this week was about taking risks and beating people because we know how Wimbledon play so that didn't surprise us.

"We were very static in terms of how we played, didn't play on the front foot hence why it was 0-0 at half-time. Then we score a good goal from a set-play and you hope to just kick on and get another on but it wasn't to be.

"It was a catalogue of errors for the two goals. It happened last week at Wigan and it's happened again today so it's frustrating but all we can do is analyse this, try and get to the bottom of why we're making mistakes and put them to bed and hopefully move on.

"If you don't do the basics right then you get punished and that's two weeks in a row for us now. The first goal sees Timmy drop the cross then reacts and they end up getting a corner and for whatever reason we froze and didn't mark (Ryan) Johnson and it's a simple header. There's three mistakes to every goal hence why it went 1-1. The second goal is a poor, poor goal. Yes, Timmy slices his clearance but it goes straight to George Broadbent in the middle of the pitch and he tries a flick which ultimately, against a team like this, will be taken off and they do it and it's a goal."

McCann also served a warning to his players about becoming complacent.

He added: "We've got to see where the issue is and what the problems are. I said calmly to the players (post-match) that if any of you feel comfortable in this team think again because that's not what I expect. The errors we've been making are just not what we've been about for the last 18 months."