Tottenham Hotspur's £65million striker set to miss Doncaster Rovers cup tie

Doncaster Rovers have a mouth-watering trip to Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon next week.

Grant McCann's side travel to the Europa League champions in the third round of the Carabao Cup. And amid an all-star cast of internationals that they could face, there's now one player who definitely won't feature next Wednesday. Dominic Solanke is set to be sidelined as he continues his recovery from an ankle-related injury.

The three-times capped England forward, signed for a fee that could rise as high as £65million a year ago, has not featured in nearly a month and is yet to start a match this season.

Speaking to the media ahead of Spurs' weekend Premier League trip to Brighton, manager Thomas Frank said of the 28-year-old: "The positive thing is that he's back (training) on the grass, he's been there for three, four days and progressing forward, slowly, but forward.

Dominic Solanke (right) of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

"It's too early for him (at Brighton) tomorrow, too early for Doncaster, but the positive is that he's on the grass and progressing forward."

Other players Spurs will definitely be without for Rovers' visit include long-term injury victims Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski and England international James Maddison.

Whilst Spurs are at Brighton on Saturday, McCann’s men will be attempting to find a way past fellow newly-promoted side AFC Wimbledon.