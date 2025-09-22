Doncaster Rovers ready for 'almighty task' against Tottenham with injury doubt over one player

Grant McCann takes his Rovers side to Tottenham on Wednesday.

Grant McCann is under no illusions as to the size of the task that awaits his Doncaster Rovers side on Wednesday night.

League One Rovers make the trip to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the Carabao Cup. McCann's men face a huge challenge against a side 48 places higher in the pyramid and the reigning Europa League champions.

"We're really looking forward to the game and hopefully we can go there and give a good account of ourselves," McCann told the media on Monday lunchtime.

"We're playing against a top, top team and a top manager. Looking at their team that didn't play against Brighton every single one of them are internationals. It's going to be an almighty task. Nobody in the country will give us any hope of going there and doing anything. There's no pressure at all on us and hopefully we play our game and see how it goes.

"We have a certain way that we like to play and we'll continue to do that but we know we're coming up against top players where the tiniest mistake will be punished. We want to put a show on, playing in a top, top stadium and I'm really looking forward to the challenge."

In terms of team news, Rovers are definitely without midfielder Harry Clifton as he continues to recuperate after his recent hamstring tear. The injury was suffered in the defeat to Wigan earlier this month with Clifton set to be sidelined until early November. When asked if anyone else was doubtful for Wednesday night, McCann revealed to the Free Press: "Jamie Sterry has got a bit of a stiff back again. He did have an injection last week but it stiffened up a little bit so we'll see how he is. He didn't train today. Apart from that everybody is okay."

Meanwhile, Damola Ajayi is set to be allowed to feature against his own team on Wednesday. The winger arrived at Rovers on a season-long loan and McCann confirmed that his parent club have given permission to feature, if chosen, in the tie.