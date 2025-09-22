Neil Sullivan on Doncaster Rovers' Carabao Cup chances and 'spa-like' changing rooms at Tottenham

Wednesday night will see Doncaster Rovers head down to the capital attempting to bridge a 48-place gap between themselves and Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Even a manager as ambitious and fiercely aggressive as Rovers' chief Grant McCann is not falling into the trap of believing it will be anything but mightily tough. He knows that not many will fancy the South Yorkshire side to pull it off. A puncher's chance, at best, perhaps? Then again, maybe not.

"Already this season this competition has shown upsets can occur so who knows what will happen," says Neil Sullivan, who posted more than 300 appearances combined for both clubs during a long and successful career for the former goalkeeper.

Sullivan, of course, was referring indirectly to one of the competition's biggest shocks in recent times after Grimsby Town unceremoniously dumped out Manchester United earlier in the season.

Neil Sullivan in action for Spurs Legends last year. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"You never know," the 55-year-old tells the Free Press. "Obviously Spurs won in the Champions League the other night and have started well in the Premier League so it depends on what team they put out but as I say this competition already this season has shown upsets can happen.

"I do still keep an eye on Rovers and they're right in the mix (in the league) and I know it's relatively early days but to get off to a good start was important. It gives that confidence that you are one of the better teams in the division and to keep going and can feed into nights like this."

Rovers was the final calling port in Sullivan's career, one that spanned four decades and also took in spells at not only Spurs but also Wimbledon, Leeds United and Chelsea. His final-ever outing was fairytale stuff, starring in 'that' infamous Rovers win down at Brentford that clinched the League One title in the most dramatic of fashions.

"I didn't know it'd be my last game as I was offered another year," he adds. "But what a way to end it. For my last-ever game to go out like that it was just amazing.

Sullivan celebrates Rovers' win over Leeds at Wembley. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"When you're in it you're just focusing on the game. It's only when you finish that you look back. It was a great way to finish it all and overall I loved it there. We were very successful winning the EFL Trophy and then spend a lot of time in the Championship.

"I think we were very underestimated and sometimes that worked to our advantage. It was a very good team with very good players and a good manager. It seemed a challenge because we always seemed to be the underdogs."

That underdog tag will be evident more than ever tonight against Thomas Frank's side. But the opportunity to dazzle in a setting as glamorous as the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one that Sullivan believes the current Rovers squad will relish.

He should know, having featured in one of the last test events at the ground prior to its official opening. "It's an amazing place," he beams. "We played against Inter Milan legends that day and I think there was a crowd of about 45,000 there.

"We were in the home dressing room and it's just like a spa! They've got everything in there so I'm sure that the Rovers players will certainly enjoy it."