This is what Doncaster Rovers forward Joe Dodoo said about his best position and playing as a targetman

"If Joe really changed his game and said to himself ‘I’m going to be the best targetman in the league’ then he could be,” Doncaster Rovers’ boss stated towards the end of last season.

Dodoo has admitted he is not keen on playing as a lone striker and says he offers more threat from wide areas.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian has no issue with leading the line in a front two though – dovetailing and sharing the workload with a strike partner.

Joe Dodoo heads home against Burton Albion.

Dodoo, who was Rovers’ top scoring forward last season with eight goals in all competitions, has been linked with a summer move to Walsall and Notts County.

“I would say wide in this system [4-3-3] because I get more chance to get involved in the game,” said Dodoo, when asked what he felt was his best position.

"But as a targetman, if I get somebody playing up there with me it’s easier for me to play up front because I’ve got somebody to work with.

"When I’m alone up there it’s quite difficult because I get isolated as a centre forward.

"If I’m up there by myself it’s not something that I love because I don’t get to be involved in the game much. It’s more about battling.

"When I’m wide I get more of the ball and I get to be involved in the general play.

"I think most of my goals have come from wide areas this season so it just shows that when I’m involved in the game more, and not always down the middle as a targetman, that I get more chances to score.”

He added: "When you’ve got two up there one is battling and one can pick up the pieces and we can work off each other. One can go short, one can go long. We can work as a partnership. We can play off each other. We can share the workload up there.

"And it’s hard for opposing defenders to stop us if there’s two up there because they can’t play as much.

"When you’re up there on your own it’s difficult to press the back four because they can play around you. It’s difficult.”