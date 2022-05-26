Gary McSheffrey's observation about Joe Dodoo who has been linked with move away from Doncaster Rovers

But Rovers’ boss has suggested that the 26-year-old forward has a different opinion on his best attributes and most effective position.

Dodoo’s four league goals made him last season’s highest scoring striker for relegated Rovers.

The former Leicester City, Rangers and Wigan Athletic frontman appeared to fall out of favour with McSheffrey as Rovers’ problematic and goal shy season wore on.

Joe Dodoo in action against Burton Albion.

But he returned to the side for the final home game of the season against Burton Albion and proved to be a real handful for the Brewers’ defence, topping off a robust and lively performance with a nice headed goal.

Dodoo was this week linked with a move to League Two rivals Walsall but reports have suggested that McSheffrey will not sanction a deal before a replacement is lined up.

Speaking towards the end of last season, McSheffrey suggested that Dodoo does not see himself as a targetman.

But Rovers’ boss feels the forward has the physical attributes to be a success in that role.

McSheffrey praised Dodoo’s performance and finishing in training in the build-up to the Burton game.

He added: “I said to him ‘Joe, if you can transfer that onto a Saturday, you can be unplayable at times with your physical presence’.

“If you do things off one and two touch, and not be too tippy tappy with the ball at your feet, then he’s effective.

"Some footballers think they are diffferent footballers than they actually are.

"If Joe really changed his game and said to himself ‘I’m going to be the best targetman in the league’ then he could be.

"But it’s about getting that mindset and understanding what you’re good at.

"That’s not disrespecting the other side of his game.

"It’s about mastering what you’re good at and not overplaying when you’re not that type of player.”