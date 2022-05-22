Transfer gossip: Walsall linked with move for Doncaster Rovers striker

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Rovers would be open to offloading Dodoo if they can find a replacement for the 26-year-old forward.

Dodoo joined Rovers as a free agent last September and scored eight goals in 39 appearances. Four of the those goals came in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey will be keen to add more firepower to his squad this summer following last season’s desperate struggle for goals.

But with four strikers still under contract – Reo Griffiths, Kieran Agard, Jordy Hiwula and Dodoo – there is not a great deal of wiggle room for significant investment or numerous additions in that area of the squad.

Rovers are likely to listen to offers for Dodoo and Hiwula as they look to fine tune their squad and attempt to add more goal threat.

Dodoo endured a difficult campaign at the Eco-Power Stadium where he was in and out of a team that struggled for the majority of the season to create chances and he failed to really show whether his best position was out wide or as a central striker.

McSheffrey has stated publicly he is happy with the players still under contract following last season’s abject relegation from League One.

But he also constantly demanded more from his misfiring strikers after taking over from Richie Wellens in December and the form of Dodoo and Hiwula in particular seemed to test his patience.

However, Dodoo’s physical attributes could be handy at League Two level and McSheffrey may want to line up a move for another physically imposing frontman before sanctioning a deal for him to move elsewhere.

Walsall finished 16th in League Two last season and are managed by former Newport County boss Michael Flynn.

Former Leicester City, Rangers and Wigan Athletic forward Dodoo signed a two-year contract at Rovers last September.