This is what Gary McSheffrey said about possible departures from Doncaster Rovers - and could Jordy Hiwula be on his way?

The 27-year-old is one of 18 players still under contract at the Eco-Power Stadium for next season.

Here’s what Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said when asked if he expected any departures this summer at one of his final media briefings of the season…

“There’ll be a few [moving on],” said McSheffrey. “Like I say, we’ve got some big numbers.

Jordy Hiwula

"Obviously the five loan boys will be going as well. There’ll be a few move on. Not loads.

"There’s a lot contracted for next year and you can’t just say ‘you’re not wanted, you’re going to leave’.

"There’s exit strategies if players that are contracted aren’t going to feature. You need to be a little bit more creative about it – with loans or negotiating settlements. And that’s not really going to happen. We’ve got to work with what what we’ve got to work with.

"I’m happy with the squad and the core players we’ve got going forward for next year. I feel if you get the best out of those players then it’s a good group.”

Analysis by Paul Goodwin: Could Hiwula be on his way?

Rochdale, Carlisle United, Harrogate Town and Crawley Town are the clubs I have seen credited with an interest in Hiwula.

At this stage that could simply be the work of his agent, getting his name out there.

But I would not be surprised in the slightest if Rovers had circulated his name and made him available for a free transfer – his move to Doncaster just hasn’t worked out and if he can find a new club it would probably suit both parties.

McSheffrey turned to Hiwula during his hour of need, the goal drought of March. He started the games against Fleetwood Town and Charlton Athletic following a spell on the sidelines through injury but offered very little and then didn’t even make the bench for five of the last six games.

After scoring one goal in 25 appearances, and failing to produce anything like the kind of form he showed during his time at Coventry City, it’s probably fair to assume that any club interested in taking over his contract would be pushing at an open door.