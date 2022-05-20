Squad Builder: How Doncaster Rovers' squad is shaping up heading into 2022/23 season

Harrison Biggins, described by Rovers as an ‘energetic midfielder’, this week became the club’s first summer signing.

His arrival takes the number of contracted senior players to 19 which, at this early stage of the summer, means boss Gary McSheffrey is hopeful that Rovers can hit the ground running when they return for pre-season training.

But which other areas of the squad do you think still need addressing?

Rovers have also offered fresh terms to John Bostock and Aidan Barlow, while they have triggered clauses to extend Tom Anderson, Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley’s current deals.

So who is under contract at Rovers for next season in League Two? Here we take a look at the updated squad list.

