Recap as fans turn on Danny Schofield and board during Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Crewe
Can Doncaster Rovers lighten the mood around the club with a much-needed positive performance and result at home to Crewe Alexandra?
Two out of form teams in League Two meet as injury-hit Rovers face Lee Bell’s struggling Crewe side.
Rovers have drifted out of play-off contention over recent weeks and the actual football is now becoming something of a sideshow to the bigger picture – as discontent and concern grows among supporters about the future direction of the club under the current ownership.
But head coach Danny Schofield also desperately needs some positivity on the pitch before the end of the season to quieten his critics among the fan base.
Rovers have won once in their last eight games and find themselves ten points adrift of the play-offs with eight games remaining.
Crewe, who lie 19th in the table, ten points clear of the drop zone, have also won one in eight and come into this game on the back of three successive away defeats.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra
Rovers: Mitchell, Seaman, Olowu (Faulkner 19) , Anderson, Nelson, Rowe (Barlow 84), Close, Ravenhill (Westbrooke 46), T Miller (Goodman 46), Hurst, Molyneux. Subs: Bottomley, Agard, Degruchy.
Goals: Baker-Richardson (31), Riordan (37)
More of the same here at the Eco-Power Stadium - with Crewe the latest team to profit.
Rovers were woeful in the first half. They improved after the break but the damage was done.
Defensively soft, costly individual errors and lacking ideas going forward. Not a good combination.
‘Taxi for Schofield’ came one shout from the West Stand at the final whistle.
Goodman lets fly and it’s into the side-netting.
The youth-teamer has been given a thankless task up there on his own and he’s done okay.
Faulkner goes close with a header at the back post. Westbrooke then lets fly and Beadle saves impressively.
Rovers at least haven’t gone completely into their shells.
Well, it’s an improvement on the first half - which wasn’t hard - but Rovers are giving away possession far too easily at times.
Confidence and belief looks shot.
Crewe look like they’re quite happy to hold onto what they have.
The onus is on Rovers. They’re sticking to their passing principles but not much is coming off for them.
Better start to the second half by Rovers. They’ve at least tried to be positive and to get the ball into the box.