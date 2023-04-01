News you can trust since 1925
Recap as fans turn on Danny Schofield and board during Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Crewe

Can Doncaster Rovers lighten the mood around the club with a much-needed positive performance and result at home to Crewe Alexandra?

Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 1st Apr 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 22:18 BST

Two out of form teams in League Two meet as injury-hit Rovers face Lee Bell’s struggling Crewe side.

Rovers have drifted out of play-off contention over recent weeks and the actual football is now becoming something of a sideshow to the bigger picture – as discontent and concern grows among supporters about the future direction of the club under the current ownership.

But head coach Danny Schofield also desperately needs some positivity on the pitch before the end of the season to quieten his critics among the fan base.

Bobby Faulkner goes close with a header. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
Bobby Faulkner goes close with a header. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
Bobby Faulkner goes close with a header. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
Rovers have won once in their last eight games and find themselves ten points adrift of the play-offs with eight games remaining.

Crewe, who lie 19th in the table, ten points clear of the drop zone, have also won one in eight and come into this game on the back of three successive away defeats.

LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra

Show new updates

Full time: Doncaster Rovers 0 Crewe Alexandra 2

Rovers: Mitchell, Seaman, Olowu (Faulkner 19) , Anderson, Nelson, Rowe (Barlow 84), Close, Ravenhill (Westbrooke 46), T Miller (Goodman 46), Hurst, Molyneux. Subs: Bottomley, Agard, Degruchy.

Goals: Baker-Richardson (31), Riordan (37)

Full time

More of the same here at the Eco-Power Stadium - with Crewe the latest team to profit.

Rovers were woeful in the first half. They improved after the break but the damage was done.

Defensively soft, costly individual errors and lacking ideas going forward. Not a good combination.

‘Taxi for Schofield’ came one shout from the West Stand at the final whistle.

Saves

Mitchell with a couple of saves late on to prevent further damage.

Side-netting

Goodman lets fly and it’s into the side-netting.

The youth-teamer has been given a thankless task up there on his own and he’s done okay.

CLOSE

Faulkner goes close with a header at the back post. Westbrooke then lets fly and Beadle saves impressively.

Rovers at least haven’t gone completely into their shells.

BLOCK

Good block by Faulkner to deny Baker-Richardson after Nelson was muscled out of it.

Tough watch

Well, it’s an improvement on the first half - which wasn’t hard - but Rovers are giving away possession far too easily at times.

Confidence and belief looks shot.

Past the hour mark

Crewe look like they’re quite happy to hold onto what they have.

The onus is on Rovers. They’re sticking to their passing principles but not much is coming off for them.

Better

Better start to the second half by Rovers. They’ve at least tried to be positive and to get the ball into the box.

CLOSE

Seaman does well to hook an attempt at goal but it goes just over. Good work from Molyneux in the build-up.

