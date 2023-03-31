The predicted Doncaster Rovers team which needs to come out fighting against Crewe Alexandra
Oh how Doncaster Rovers could do with a win.
While their hopes of making the League Two play-offs are fading fast, Doncaster would at least lift the mood around the Eco-Power Stadium with a positive performance and result against Crewe Alexandra.
The Alex have lost their last three games, but Rovers’ long injury list could be a leveller.
Head coach Danny Schofield could have as many as 11 first-team players unavailable to him on Saturday.
Fringe players and youngsters are set to step up in their absence, but naming a starting XI without putting square pegs in round holes is almost impossible.
Here’s our predicted team of sorts.