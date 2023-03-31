News you can trust since 1925
The predicted Doncaster Rovers team which needs to come out fighting against Crewe Alexandra

Oh how Doncaster Rovers could do with a win.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 31st Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

While their hopes of making the League Two play-offs are fading fast, Doncaster would at least lift the mood around the Eco-Power Stadium with a positive performance and result against Crewe Alexandra.

The Alex have lost their last three games, but Rovers’ long injury list could be a leveller.

Head coach Danny Schofield could have as many as 11 first-team players unavailable to him on Saturday.

Fringe players and youngsters are set to step up in their absence, but naming a starting XI without putting square pegs in round holes is almost impossible.

Here’s our predicted team of sorts.

Brighton loanee Todd Miller was in the thick of the action on his first senior start last weekend.

1. Last time out

Brighton loanee Todd Miller was in the thick of the action on his first senior start last weekend. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Deserved after his recent errors? Possibly not. In his defence, Mitchell has performed well at times this season, but the goalkeeper department badly needs some stronger competition next term.

2. Jonathan Mitchell - GK

Deserved after his recent errors? Possibly not. In his defence, Mitchell has performed well at times this season, but the goalkeeper department badly needs some stronger competition next term. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Seaman has been one of few players to emerge with credibility in recent matches. He could switch back to the right with James Brown a doubt.

3. Charlie Seaman - RWB

Seaman has been one of few players to emerge with credibility in recent matches. He could switch back to the right with James Brown a doubt. Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Needs to be a bit better this weekend after an uncharacteristically nervy display last week. Olowu looks really promising when on form and his team needs him this weekend.

4. Joseph Olowu - CB

Needs to be a bit better this weekend after an uncharacteristically nervy display last week. Olowu looks really promising when on form and his team needs him this weekend. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

