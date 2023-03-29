Coppinger’s claim comes as the club heads towards its lowest league finish in 20 years and another season in the Football League’s basement division.

Doncaster have been hit by a series of injuries to first-team players in recent weeks which has coincided with a run of just one win in eight games, leaving them 12th in League Two.

Coppinger told The Yorkshire Post: "We're a League Two club with the average League Two budget.

Doncaster's head of football operation, James Coppinger.

“We were six points off the play-offs with a game in hand when we played Salford (three games ago) and getting there would be an unbelievable achievement but it's not seen like that."

He added: “Out of the four clubs that came down, we're in the highest place. Wimbledon, Gillingham and Crewe are finding it hard for the same reasons.

"We find ourselves 12th, about where we should be for our budget.”

Coppinger's claim contradicts earlier statements from fellow members of the club’s hierarchy about the budget for this season.

In October 2022, after Gary McSheffrey was dismissed as manager, chairman David Blunt said: “We are confident the squad that has been assembled is more than capable of challenging for promotion with an entertaining and attacking approach."

The previous month, chief executive Gavin Baldwin told a fans’ forum: “From the finances that were made available it would be disappointing if we weren’t in contention for promotion at the end of the season, whether that’s automatic or the play-offs."

And following relegation last season, Blunt told supporters in a statement: "Gary (McSheffrey), working closely with James (Coppinger), will lead us through an important summer and into the new campaign, armed with the resources we feel will help us bounce back decisively."

Discontent around the club has grown as the team’s form has tumbled amid a noticeable downturn in performances as well as results.

Chants calling for the owners to sell up were once again voiced during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Northampton, while Coppinger and Schofield have also been criticised by some fans.

Coppinger said: “I understand the frustrations and the performances and results haven't been as consistent as they'd want but that's football.

