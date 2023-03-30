Tommy Rowe admits he’s ‘deeply concerned’ about Doncaster Rovers’ recent form

But the 34-year-old always looks on the bright side of life.

"Anything positive can come from anything negative," he says with his beloved Doncaster Rovers, where he has played more than a third of his games as a professional, at another low ebb.

Despite the occasion and Rowe’s affinity with the club’s fans there is a very real possibility he and his teammates could once again be booed off should they not arrest their slump at home to Crewe this weekend.

Tommy Rowe is set to make his 600th senior career appearance this weekend against Crewe Alexandra.

Rovers have just one win in eight and are staring down the barrel at their lowest finish in 20 years and another season in the Football League’s basement division.

Fed-up fans have made their feelings clear in recent games and a growing injury list has made the task of salvaging some pride in the final eight fixtures even harder.

But that they must, insists Rowe.

"The run we have been on is massively disappointing," he says.

"We have got a way of training now to try and improve our chance of winning on Saturday. That's the first thing we can make sure of.

"It's about pride, it's about respect, it's about trying to win the next game. You can get bogged down thinking long-term, we can't think long-term right now.

"We have got to put a performance in first and foremost because that's the only way to bring unity."

A win would be most welcome for a side 23rd in the division’s form table over their last eight matches.

While it wouldn’t repair relations with some supporters, it would go some way towards improving what’s fast becoming a toxic atmosphere at the Eco-Power Stadium.

"You have a fanbase that comes out to watch you perform, we have got to embrace early moments in games and try and give them a better statement that we are here to deliver," says Rowe.

Fans have had few moments in either half to get them off their seats in recent weeks but it’s often said nothing positive comes from booing a group of players off the pitch, especially not a young, patched-up side like Doncaster’s.

Yet Rowe, who has seen the good and the bad over his two spells at the club, understands the frustration felt on the terraces.

"It can only get positive from there,” he says

"It’s not a positive in any fashion because you don’t want to see your fanbase having to boo a team off. You don’t want to be a part of that as a player, it’s not nice.

"But equally these performances have happened. We are not brushing them away. We will take accountability right here, right now and say ‘we have to deliver’.”

Rowe spoke to disgruntled supporters after last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Northampton. There was no aggro and unsurprisingly he was his typical diplomatic self and listened to their complaints.

"It’s something I always like to do, whether it’s a kid who wants a photo or someone who wants an autograph they are great moments for me as a player, win or lose,” says Rowe.

"These people have waited for you after the game, in the cold sometimes. I’m cold walking out, they are cold waiting there.

"All I can do is spend that time to speak to them. We have some good, honest chats. It’s great for me to have that as a footballer.

"I’m not on social media because those moments mean so much more to me.”

‘Hurting like crazy’

You would be hard-pressed to find anyone happy with the current situation at Doncaster.

Club captain Rowe is honest enough to admit the mood in the dressing room has dropped amid a downturn in performances and results.

"The hardest thing in football is picking your teammates up from a defeat and we have had a few of them so you can imagine what the mood is like,” he says

"But we have to, as a team not just the staff, find a way to pick each other up.

"Right now we are hurting like crazy, it’s killing us in terms of results but we can only take care of the next thing. That’s what we need to work on, our ability to win games.”

On a brighter note, how does he feel about reaching such an impressive milestone after 16 years as a professional footballer, which has also included spells at Wolves, Bristol City and Peterborough?

”I thought I would always play for a long time because I genuinely love the game,” says Rowe, who began his career at Stockport County and made his debut in January 2007.

"As a footballer, each year you fight for your career from 18 to however long you play until. You might get a two or three-year deal but clubs can move you on.

"You are fighting for survival every year.

"Giving my all in the moment is all I’m bothered about right now. Particularly when you have an injury and ride through it then have a spell of full strength.

"You have got to enjoy those moments because they are rare. I’m deeply concerned about our current form and that’s challenging me to work harder in training.”

Has retirement crossed his mind yet?

"That’s something I never catch myself thinking about.

"I don’t have conversations about it or spend time delving into that realm because I think it brings uncertainty.

"The one certain thing is what happens right now.”

Any final reflections ahead of what will hopefully be a day remembered for the right reasons?

"I have had some great moments that have come and gone, particularly at Doncaster.

