'It would have been deserved' - Burton boss Gary Bowyer's verdict on draw with Doncaster Rovers

Burton Albion boss Gary Bowyer felt his side would have been worthy winners had they snatched all three points against Doncaster Rovers.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Eco-Power Stadium with Rovers bossing the first half and Albion dominating after the interval. Matty Pearson's opener was cancelled out by Tyrese Shade's finish midway through the second half but if either team was going to snatch all three points then it was Burton who came closest.

"First half, with how passive we were, we'd have taken the point at half-time," admitted Brewers' chief Bowyer. "But second half I have to credit the lads for the response and the number of chances we had. If we'd won the game I think that it would have been deserved."

Gary Bowyer, manager of Burton Albion. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Bowyer rang the changes at half-time with three alterations - including goalscorer Shade - and they made a big impact.

He added: "We had to (make changes). We were far too passive and so we had to inject some life and the triple substitution did that. "We challenged them at half-time and they responded very well."

Rovers now turn their attentions to the EFL Trophy with their second group stage game away at Grimsby Town on Tuesday.