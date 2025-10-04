'Polished showing', 'showed frustration' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Burton Albion draw

The first chance of the game was gifted to Rovers when Luke Molyneux intercepted a loose pass from a Burton player on the edge of his box after a short corner by the visitors. He then fed Jordan Gibson who darted the length of the pitch and he gave it back to Molyneux whose daisy-cutter flew just wide of the right-hand post.

Albion's Charlie Webster then caused panic in the home defence when he unleashed a speculative, curled effort that came back off the crossbar from distance. That served as a warning sign that Rovers heeded. Molyneux was denied by Brad Collins after latching on to a terrific, piercing through ball by full debutant Sean Grehan before Joe Sbarra's follow-up was cleared away by a back-tracking Burton defender.

Rovers were toasting the opener not long after though: Matty Pearson nodding home his first goal for the club after Gibson recycled a corner and picked him out at the back post.

The rhythm to the start of the second half was affected by a couple of lengthy stoppages following injuries to Burton players. The visitors then came close twice in quick succession to levelling it up. Jake Beesley first saw a shot beat Ian Lawlor only for James Maxwell to do brilliantly and clear his shot off the line in the nick of time. Beesley then planted a header from a corner against a post before it bounced into the grateful arms of Lawlor.

Sean Grehan then headed a Webster attempt off the line before Billy Sharp uncharacteristically slotted wide when put clean through just a couple of yards out. And that profligacy punished the hosts when the lively Shade showed Sharp how it's done just a minute or so later to level proceedings with a tidy close-range finish.

If either side was going to steal it then it looked more likely to be the visitors but in the end Rovers held out as spoils were shared.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

1 . Ian Lawlor 6 Quiet first half and then a good stop to deny Shade just after the restart. Beaten by the same player for the equaliser. A mini-scare late on when he dashed out and acted as a sweeper-keeper.

2 . Tom Nixon 6 Thrown back in to replace Sterry. A good amount of tackles and clearances but was caused plenty of issues second half as Burton launched most of their attacks down his flank.

3 . Matty Pearson 7 Nodded in his first goal for the club with a header at the back-post. Was a clearance monster racking up double figures, not for the first time this season.