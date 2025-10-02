Doncaster Rovers: Manchester City-supporting midfielder on his Manchester United grounding

Like many players in the Doncaster Rovers squad, George Broadbent had an excellent grounding at a Premier League club.

The midfielder spent his formative years at Manchester United, staying there until 2017 and says that lessons learned there have stood him in good stead for the rest of his career.

"I was there from a young age and then went through the age groups so I was there a long time and it gave me that foundation of the technical side of the game," he told the Free Press in a recent interview.

"There's a lot of lads from that group who've gone on to play for (Manchester) United but also some who haven't, lads like myself who have gone on to make a career. I left when I was 16 to go to Sheffield United and that spell taught me about doing the hard work before you do the nice part of the game. It's all part of making me the player I am today.

George Broadbent. Pic: Howard Roe.

"It was a group full of good people. There was James Garner (now at Everton), Ethan Laird (Birmingham), Brandon Williams, Angel Gomes to name just a few. There's been a lot of good players from that group but there was never any massive egos with anyone thinking they're above anyone. It's made me into the person I am today."

Indeed, Broadbent has flourished in the last year since moving to a deeper-lying role at the base of Rovers' midfield. He played a key role in guiding the side to the League Two title and has picked up where he left off as Rovers attack the third tier.

Whilst his grounding at one of the biggest clubs in the world was something he'd never change, he admits there was a bit of contrasting emotions given the fact he comes from a long line of Manchester City fans. Even now he stills tries to get to the Etihad to watch Pep Guardiola’s star-studded team in the flesh, whenever Rovers don’t have a game.

"All my family are big City fans!" He says with a big smile. "But when I was at United it's when City weren't too good! I guess the roles have reversed abit now and so it's time for me to give a bit back now.

"I still try and go as much as I can now. My Dad's still got a season ticket so I try and go when the schedule allows."