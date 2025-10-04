Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers' draw with Burton Albion + big Jamie Sterry injury blow

Grant McCann labelled Doncaster Rovers' 1-1 draw with Burton Albion a "chalk and cheese" game.

Rovers led 1-0 at the interval through Matty Pearson's header but failed to build on their dominance. They had a host of chances to double their advantage with the best coming just after the restart when Billy Sharp uncharacteristically planted a shot wide of goal from just a few yards out. And that miss came back to haunt Rovers just two minutes later as substitute Tyrese Shade produced a fine finish as spoils were shared.

"It was chalk and cheese," McCann reflected. "We were very good first half and the players did everything we asked them to do. But we should be out of sight first half and three or four goals up. 1-0 is always a dodgy scoreline and we just didn't get going second half.

"They changed from a low block and started to press us and we shirked a bit of responsibility and accountability. We didn't make things happen and credit to Burton they were good second half.

"We're continually searching for that consistent performance over a longer spell than 45 minutes. We've gone up a level, we know that. When you're on top you need to take your chances and today was a case of us not doing that. Burton could probably have ended up winning considering we never got going second half.

"It's really frustrating."

Meanwhile, Jamie Sterry is set to be on the sidelines for an extended period. The full-back was absent here with Tom Nixon taking his place. McCann added: "Jamie will be out for about six to eight weeks. He's hurt his shoulder. He did it against Luton, went straight into the advertising boards and yet he carried on in the game. But he had an x-ray and it's not great."