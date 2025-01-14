'In the dark' - Doncaster Rovers set aside Crystal Palace thoughts as focus returns to league
Grant McCann's side pulled off one of the upsets of the third round, dumping Championship strugglers Hull City out after a tense penalty shoot-out. Attentions now return to the bread and butter of a League Two promotion push. Rovers have a mini four-game run of league games before their fifth round clash at home to Crystal Palace next month.
That includes home games against Harrogate and MK Dons and a long schlep up to Barrow for a midweek fixture. First up though is another lengthy away day at Gillingham - a game moved to Saturday lunchtime to accommodate Sky TV coverage.
The Gills are marooned in mid-table, ten points clear of the drop zone but ten shy of the play-offs. McCann's preparation for the game has been complicated given it will be the hosts' first game under new boss John Coleman.
He replaced Mark Bonner earlier this month but Rovers' visit is their first game having seen their last two games postponed.
"That's our focus, the next game, Gillingham – can we go there and put three points on the board," McCann said. "It's going to be hard, it's obviously Jon Coleman's first game. We're a little bit in the dark about what they're going to do and who he's going to play but we're focused on us.
"I've played against Jon's teams many, many times before but that's the next focus for us. This (FA Cup) is a lovely bonus for us but we need to show more consistency in the league."
