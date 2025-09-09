Grant McCann's one big wish as Doncaster Rovers look to build on fabulous start to season

Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed a stellar start to the new season.

After promotion as League Two champions last term, they're already in the heady heights of the automatic spots in League One thanks to a return of 16 points from their first seven games. Their last two league victories have seen them rack up back-to-back derby successes with wins over Rotherham United and Bradford City respectively.

And big crowds for those two undoubtedly helped the atmosphere and help McCann's men over the line. More than 22,000 punters attended the two clashes and helped raise Rovers' average attendance to the brink of 10,000 - it currently stands at 9,855.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture credit: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

But McCann hopes that they can continue to boost the numbers inside DN4, given those aforementioned figures include big away followings.

"The fans are outstanding and it's brilliant to see this place full," the Northern Irishman said. "But we still want it to be more full because you can still see some empty seats in there.

"We just want the fans to come and support us because we just want to try and make them happy. When you see them delighted like they were today when we won, that's what it's all for really. They're outstanding both home and away and we just want to keep building our fanbase as best we can and for people to come and support us obviously when it's affordable to do so."

After a rare, blank midweek Rovers return to action away at Wigan Athletic this weekend. The next home fixture is against AFC Wimbledon on September 20.