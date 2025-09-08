Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games.

44 pictures of the fans who watched Doncaster Rovers keep up their dream start - see who you know

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
The brilliant start to the season continued for Rovers yesterday with a 3-1 win over Bradford City.

It saw Rovers move into the top two in the early table and, more importantly, put even more distance between themselves and the bottom four.

Luke Molyneux, Jordan Gibson and Billy Sharp all struck before half-time to put the hosts in charge.

They saw the job out in the second half to the delight of the Rovers fans in the stadium. And if you were one of those fans then you might spot yourself in our latest fans gallery.

Take a look and see who you recognise.

Get more Rovers news on our website each day.

Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games.

1. Rovers 3 Bradford 1

Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games.

2. Rovers 3 Bradford 1

Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games.

3. Rovers 3 Bradford 1

Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games.

4. Rovers 3 Bradford 1

Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Bradford CityBilly Sharp
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice