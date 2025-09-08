It saw Rovers move into the top two in the early table and, more importantly, put even more distance between themselves and the bottom four.

Luke Molyneux, Jordan Gibson and Billy Sharp all struck before half-time to put the hosts in charge.

They saw the job out in the second half to the delight of the Rovers fans in the stadium. And if you were one of those fans then you might spot yourself in our latest fans gallery.

Take a look and see who you recognise.

1 . Rovers 3 Bradford 1 Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games. Photo: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

