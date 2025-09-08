Grant McCann gives update on Doncaster Rovers trio who sat out Bradford City victory

Doncaster Rovers' superb start to the season continued at the weekend, with another derby win for Grant McCann's side.

After seeing off Rotherham the week before, Saturday saw McCann's men run out deserved 3-1 winners over Bradford City. It was a victory that moved them second in the standings and level on points with table-toppers Cardiff City. Despite the win, Rovers achieved it without a clutch of players to choose from. Charlie Crew and Sean Grehan are both away on international duty, for Wales and the Republic of Ireland under-21s respectively.

There were also three players who missed Saturday as a precaution: Full-backs Jamie Sterry and Tom Nixon and midfielder Robbie Gotts.

"Jamie would have started today but he woke up with a back spasm so we couldn't risk him having an injection over the weekend," McCann told the Free Press after seeing Connor O'Riordan perform admirably as he stepped into the breach.

Grant McCann's side now have a rare, blank midweek after a manic schedule of late.

"But Jamie should be fine for next week (Wigan, away). Tom Nixon was nearly there. He trained a bit this week but just didn't get to the high-speed movements that we needed him to be at without feeling the pain, so we just left him and didn't risk him. He did a bit more work today post-match with the physios."

It's understood Nixon picked up a tweak in training last week. He played the whole 90 minutes against Rotherham but then sat out both the EFL Trophy match against Everton's under-21s and the Bradford game. As for Gotts, who suffered a thigh strain last month at Huddersfield, McCann added: "He's close (to coming back) but he's one, again, who we just didn't want to take a risk on."

Rovers now have the rare luxury of a full week between games, after a manic August schedule. They head to Wigan this Saturday and host AFC Wimbledon seven days later.

McCann added: "It's the case for a few weeks now, but then it's not long before we go back to that Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday schedule, so yeah it's nice to get a blank week for a change!"