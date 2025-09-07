Doncaster Rovers talking points from Bradford City win including chicken dances and heady heights

Doncaster Rovers recorded a terrific 3-1 win over Bradford City on Saturday. Here, we look at the major talking points to emerge from the contest:

Heady heights

Nineteen months ago Rovers were salvaging a draw at Sutton United, with both teams languishing in the muck-and-nettles of League Two. Now, they're an absolute world away from that predicament. This latest victory - a well-deserved, hard-fought win over Yorkshire rivals who were previously unbeaten - moved Grant McCann's side level on points with League One leaders Cardiff City. Only goal difference keeps them off top spot.

Rovers fans have rarely had it so good and given how quickly things can change, they deserve to savour this moment and lap it up. Of course, their manager can't afford to take a similar stance. "We'll enjoy tonight," McCann told the Free Press, before adding a sizeable caveat: "But nobody will be getting carried away. It's a really good win, but it's about consistency in this division and we've got another tough one next up at Wigan.

"We had momentum going into the Huddersfield game but then our bubble burst when we lost. And yet since that Huddersfield game we've won five on the spin and the boys are responding to setbacks."

O'Riordan catches the eye again

It says a lot about the versatility of the squad McCann has put together that when the teamsheets dropped at 1.45pm nobody could be quite sure of a) who would be playing at right-back or b) if there would be a change of formation - given that both Tom Nixon and Jamie Sterry were absent from the squad.

Many suggested a switch to three at the back, some thought Owen Bailey would slot into the right-back area (as he's done previous) and others wondered if Harry Clifton would go there having filled in before.

In actual fact there would be no tactical tweak with centre-half Connor O'Riordan simply shifting across to right-back. He put in a stellar shift too, just as he has done all season.

"It was a late call really," McCann revealed post-match. "I spoke to Connor Friday about it and he was a wee bit nervous and anxious."

When quizzed if he'd played full-back before, McCann responded: "No. But I said to Connor to just treat it as if he was playing on the right side of a back three, because I know he did that at Crewe. And he was terrific."

He certainly was, nullifying Bradford's threats especially second half when they failed to register a single shot on target despite chasing down a 3-1 deficit.

A proper rivalry emerging

These two clubs have seen plenty of each other over the past few years. And while every Yorkshire derby has something on the line, this one has taken an extra level of significance in that time. After an epic promotion tussle last season, this latest meeting saw the pair reconvene with each in fine form. Bradford were previously unbeaten - their last defeat of any kind coming at this very ground five months prior - whilst Rovers were just a point behind them.

Add in the various social media needle that's been ramped up over the last few weeks and it made for a mouth-watering contest. And for the first 45 minutes it certainly didn't disappoint. Rovers took the bull by the horns and after establishing a commanding half-time lead, they held firm in the second half. Cue the social media back-and-forth with plenty of Rovers fans engaging in some chicken-related banter (more of that in the next point).

Sharp like a fine wine

"He's just getting better and better isn't he?" McCann beamed to the Free Press when asked about Billy Sharp's contribution to this latest win.

"I didn't think Bradford could handle him - his hold-up play, his runs. He put such a good shift in."

Indeed, the 39-year-old just loves playing against the Bantams. His strike here came at a crucial juncture, just before half-time, but perhaps more pertinently it gave Rovers a two-goal buffer - one that the visitors never looked like recovering from.

Sharp was everywhere. His hold-up play and tenacity gave Rovers such a foothold at the top end of the pitch and his goal kept up his excellent record against the West Yorkshire side. That's now ten goals in 12 games which is the joint-best record he has against any single club (along with Blackpool) and he certainly enjoyed his latest strike, with an iconic chicken dance celebration in front of the away end. That, along with Jordan Gibson's retort to the travelling fans, will undoubtedly be the lasting images of this latest, well-deserved win for McCann's men as they march onwards and upwards.