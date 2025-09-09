Grant McCann explains reasoning behind temporary exit of youngster to non-league side

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, has explained the reasoning behind allowing Jake Oram to leave the club on loan.

The young goalkeeper last week made the temporary switch to Matlock Town. It's his second spell there having played three matches for them last season. Oram, aged 19, was thrown straight in for a quickfire debut in last Tuesday's NPL Division One East game at Consett AFC. He helped them to a 3-1 win that night and on Saturday Oram posted a clean sheet as Matlock, bossed by former Rovers man Adam Clayton, beat Grimsby Borough 3-0 in an FA Trophy qualifier.

Speaking about the move, McCann told the Free Press that it's effectively open-ended in terms of how long Oram stays in Derbyshire – but that goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren pressed hard for the young custodian to get some game time.

"I think initially it'll just be a youth or short-term loan, maybe a month-to-month sort of thing," he said.

Jake Oram celebrates Rovers' League Two title triumph last season.

"It's just to get Jake some games really. It's difficult for the young goalkeepers like Jake and Jacob (Bryant). Jacob can play in the under-18s for us but Jake can't so it's difficult. So when we get these opportunities to go and get them the chance to play football, then we'll take them.

"It was a no-brainer really because Kyle was desperate to get him out and get Jake some games."

Oram is yet to make his senior debut for Rovers but has made ample matchday squads. This summer saw the club exercise an option in his deal which extended his stay at the Eco-Power Stadium for at least another 12 months.