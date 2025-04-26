Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann gives big salute to Doncaster Rovers chairman Terry Bramall after promotion

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has paid a huge compliment to his chairman Terry Bramall after securing promotion back to League One.

Rovers beat Bradford City 2-1 on Saturday lunchtime to clinch a place back in the third tier after three years away. The club can now look forward to some mouth-watering games next season and increased revenue and McCann was quick to praise Bramall when reviewing the club's achievements this term.

Revealing that the owner paid a visit to the players pre-match - "that was a nice touch" - McCann admits that he owes Bramall and chief executive Gavin Baldwin thanks for sticking with him after a below-par start to his second stint at the helm in 2023-24.

"He's been massive," McCann told the Free Press when asked about Bramall. "He's been huge, he really has been. I think it was last January when there was a change of ownership and Terry came in. I really like David (Blunt) and I'll never say a bad word about him. But Terry's different. We see him a lot more at the training ground and he's really calm.

"I think the change has brought a togetherness at the football club, having that real figurehead. That's been a real positive and also the support he's given us.

"People may think we have the best budget in the league - we certainly don't. But what we do have is a competitive budget that we felt could give us a chance and that's all credit to him.

"And I'm not ashamed to say it, there's a possibility that they could have sacked me given the start we had to last season.

Terry Bramall celebrates with the Rovers players post-match.

"But I think they trusted me and for that I thank them."

Clinching promotion is not only a happy occasion for McCann but also one that allows him to reflect on what has been a turbulent few weeks following the passing of his mother last month.

He added: "It's been emotional.

"I will have a couple of beers tonight. My father is over and it was really emotional seeing him after the game.

"It’s been a tough five or six weeks with the passing of my mother. There’s been days where I have not really bene clued in. I wish my mum had seen that today, but I know she will be looking down."

Rovers will now plot to finish the job next weekend when they head to Notts County, knowing they only need to match Port Vale's result to lift the title.