Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers have clinched promotion back to League One after three years away thanks to a 2-1 win over Bradford City on a drama-filled afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result means promotion with a game to spare and caps off what has been a rollercoaster campaign in the fourth tier.

Rovers' players came into this season with McCann's aim of gunning for the title ringing in their ears. He made the claim immediately after the heartache of losing to Crewe in the play-offs last season and will be delighted that his players have carried out the objective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides started cagily, as was probably to be expected. Chances were few and far between with both sets of supporters - in front of what was the biggest league crowd of the campaign - also understandably on edge on what was a monumental day in terms of both sides' promotion hopes.

But Rovers it was who made the breakthrough when Rob Street got the final touch as he headed home after Tom Anderson had glanced the ball into his path from a corner. It sent the home fans into delirium and an even bigger boost was to come soon after.

The half-time whistle saw Bradford defender Aden Baldwin sensationally sent off by referee Ross Joyce for continual dissent towards the officials. He was first booked before a red card was then brandished within seconds of him trudging, eventually, down the tunnel.

The second half was a low-key affair with chances seldom created. Bradford did their best to try and spoil the day for home fans - Tyreik Wright drawing an alert stop from Ted Sharman-Lowe - and there would be even more drama late on when the visitors were awarded a late, late penalty after James Maxwell's foul on George Lapslie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sharman-Lowe did brilliantly to deny Wright from the spot to spark even more dramatic scenes. They increased further more when sub Billy Sharp did what he has built a career on and slotted home the second to send the home fans into raptures.

Rovers celebrate Rob Street's goal against Bradford.

Bradford made a fist of it when netting in stoppage time through Romoney Crichlow but Rovers held out to spark joyous scenes and a first promotion for Rovers since 2017.

More reaction to come on the Free Press website throughout the weekend.