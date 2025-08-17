Grant McCann especially pleased about one aspect since Doncaster Rovers' return to League One

Doncaster Rovers have made an excellent start to life back in League One, posting seven points from a possible nine so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's side were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, with Billy Sharp's opener cancelled out by Wanderers sub Junior Quitirna. The point came hot on the heels of back-to-back victories over Exeter and Mansfield.

It might be early days but Rovers are lodged in the play-off spots ahead of an enticing Yorkshire derby at promotion favourites Huddersfield Town in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One particular aspect that has pleased McCann in the early throes of the season is the defensive strength of his team. They've shipped just two goals across four matches (if you include the Carabao Cup pasting dished out to Middlesbrough).

Rovers are unbeaten in all competitions this season.

"We've been really good and strong defensively in these opening games," McCann reflected after the stalemate with Mike Dodds' side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been in this division before many times and what's important is looking at the opposition and seeing what their strengths are and making sure you can match that as a team, with the energy and bit of bite, first and foremost.

"We had to be switched on. They've got players that have played at this level for a long time and good players throughout the group. They brought on arguably one of the best midfielders in League Two last season in George Abbott.

"So it was a tough game for us and we had to be sound in terms of our out-of-possession stuff and I think we were. We didn't give them many clear-cut chances.

"Obviously they score a good goal from their point of view. But in terms of my team, today we didn't get the runs or delivery right from set-plays. And that left us on edge a wee bit because our delivery wasn't right and they were quick on the counter so we'll work on that.

"It's not a big problem because we know we've got players with good delivery."