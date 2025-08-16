'Frustrated a little bit' - Grant McCann's reaction to Doncaster Rovers' draw with Wycombe

Grant McCann's side are unbeaten since returning to League One.

Grant McCann admitted to having a pang of regret that Doncaster Rovers couldn't maintain their 100 per cent record.

Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Wycombe Wanderers with Billy Sharp's opener cancelled out by Junior Quitirna. The result means Rovers are still unbeaten with seven points from their first three games back in the third tier.

"All in all people will probably say it's a fair result," McCann said post-match. "But I said to Cliff (Byrne, assistant) that it almost feels like a defeat because we've won a few games recently. But you have to put it into context and you have to understand what we're playing against.

"I'm sitting here frustrated a little bit by our end product today but I've got to look at the bigger picture. If you'd have told me we'd get seven points from three games I'd have snapped your hand off.

"I thought we were good first half. What we didn't do well today was the last bit, the concentration, in the final third. We were nowhere near where we can be today. What probably annoyed me most was the set-plays. We saw how important they were at Mansfield. Today we weren't great at them and when games are tight, you have to be good at set-plays. We were defensively but not from an attacking point of view."

McCann's side enjoyed the better of things in the first half and then were gifted the opener just before the hour when Sharp pounced on an unforced error from Wycombe goalkeeper Mikki van Sas and tapped into an empty net.

Wanderers rallied though and sub Quitirna fired home in the box after a scramble. McCann was largely content with the display but feels set-pieces let his team down.

"Wycombe have a unique way of playing with the 3-diamond-3 set-up," he added. "So we were ultra-aggressive against it. We wanted our centre-backs to be aggressive. Loads of times in the first half we pinched it off them. The energy of the team was brilliant and I'll never fault that but the bit that let us down and the reason we didn't win was that we weren't as clean in that final moment. And the set-plays weren't on point."

Next up for Rovers is a Yorkshire derby away at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.