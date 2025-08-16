'Absolutely furious' - Wycombe boss gives verdict on Doncaster Rovers draw

Wycombe boss Mike Dodds

Doncaster Rovers remain unbeaten as they continue to adapt to life back in League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Wycombe Wanderers with Billy Sharp's fortuitous opener cancelled out by a leveller from Wycombe sub Junior Quitirna. Veteran Sharp tapped in a giftwrapped goal just before the hour after a defensive error involving the visitors' goalkeeper Mikki van Sas only for Quitirna to spare his colleague's blushes. That was enough for the Chairboys to post their maiden point of the season - not that manager Mike Dodds was happy. Far from it infact.

"I'm absolutely furious," he said post-match. "I didn't like our personality. We're going to play poorly at times and I can live with that but what I can't live with is energy levels - it felt like Doncaster landed on almost every second ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've told them in no uncertain terms that I've had a warning shot in terms of some of the performances. I very rarely do this but I just want to apologise to the travelling fans because that was nowhere near the level that we expect.

"The bravery to take the ball wasn't there. I felt we were semi-organised out of possession and their (Doncaster's) opportunities came through, effectively, our terrible play. I just said to the group that our performance was everything I don't want us to look like.

"The positives are our subs came on and impacted the game and we got a point by not playing particularly well."

Regarding Rovers' goal - which came after Wycombe overplayed it out from the back - Dodds says that is a by-product of how his team intends to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "The way we want to play and the reason we recruited Mikki is because we wanted to change the style of play. He'll take some of the blame and the goal pretty much summarised us today. We were far too slow. It's not a good goal but what I'll say is that that is the way we'll play and I'll protect Mikki."