'Bits of magic', 'proper shift' - Doncaster Rovers ratings from Wycombe stalemate

Rovers made five changes to the XI that started last weekend at Mansfield and one of those, Billy Sharp, came close with a couple of attempts in the early part of the match.

Rovers looked the livelier but it was their final ball that was letting them down. The hosts almost caught Wycombe out multiple times after some dicey passes back to 'keeper Mikki van Sas near to his goal, but the visitors managed to clear their lines just in time.

In terms of attempts for Wycombe, they were restricted to precious little aside from an Alex Lowry effort that Thimothee Lo-Tutala dealt comfortably with. Rovers took the lead just before the hour mark and it was gift-wrapped by van Sas - the stopper stretching to keep a backpass in play only for his heavy touch to see the ball trickle into the path of Sharp. From just a few yards out, the veteran was never going to miss.

Wycombe made a triple sub in response to going behind and it was one of those changes, Junior Quitirna, who restored parity. He fired home centrally in the box after Rovers failed to clear their lines after a rapid break from Wanderers.

Their captain Jack Grimmer drew a fine reaction save from Lo-Tutala as the game ticked down but neither side could snatch a winner as spoils were shared in DN4.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players today:

1 . Thimothee Lo-Tutala 7 Some good early stops that came after the whistle had been blown for offside, not that he realised at the time. Another fine save to keep out Grimmer's header at 1-1. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Owen Bailey 8 In at right-back again and put in a couple of key passes and generally marshalled everything in front of him. Competed for headers like his life depended on it. Booked. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Connor O'Riordan 6 Becoming solid and at home in the centre of the defence, with ample interceptions and headers won here - although a few cagey moments where he just about stubbed out the danger. Booked. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales