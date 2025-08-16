Insight into Doncaster Rovers staff revamp with one coach recovering from 'big operation'

Grant McCann has praised his coaching staff after a summer rejig

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has once again praised the team behind the team, after a superb start to the season.

Rovers have won all three games in 2025-26, the latest of which was a terrific humbling of Championship side Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

This summer saw a slight revamp of McCann's coaching staff with Barry Richardson arriving and James Coppinger becoming a full-time first team coach. Lee Glover completed the rejig by taking on the head of recruitment title.

McCann says Glover, who like so many at Rovers is in his second spell at the club, is enjoying the new role and responsibility that comes with it.

Barry Richardson joined Rovers' coaching staff this summer.

"Lee loves it," he told the Free Press. "It's something he has done before and last season him and Copps sort of had a hybrid role. If Gloves was in then Copps was out on the recruitment front, looking at positions elsewhere. But this year that's firmly on Gloves.

"Copps is still out at games but the recruitment side of things now lies firmly with Lee and myself and it's been good.

"He's got plenty of contacts and phone numbers so he knows the football world and I think he's been a really good appointment since coming to the club whether that involves scouting, coaching or whatever. He's a larger-than-life character and the boys love him.

"In terms of Baz, he's come in and it's a different sort of role for him in terms of what he's been used to but he's definitely getting into a rhythm now in terms of outfield stuff. He brings a lot of thought and calmness to what he does and I've worked with him before and he's brilliant at what he does.

"He always gives a different view which is nice and I feel like I've got a staff who are happy to test me and not just agree or say yes. And that's always healthy when you've got that."

The first team staff is completed by McCann's long-time number two Cliff Byrne and goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren. And regarding the latter, McCann has revealed the Welshman has been recovering from a nasty injury sustained on the last day of the title-winning 2024-25 season.

Explained McCann: "Kyle's recovering a wee bit from an injury he picked up on the last day of last season at Notts County. He struck a ball and ruptured his thigh!

"He had a big operation over the summer so Steve Hernandez (academy goalkeeping coach) has been helping him a bit in terms of the keepers. Kyle's getting back now and is nearly there, thankfully."