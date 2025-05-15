Grant McCann discusses Doncaster Rovers transfer budget as he targets 'six or seven' new arrivals

Grant McCann is looking forward to the challenge of taking Rovers back into League One next term.

Grant McCann is confident he'll be given the tools to make Doncaster Rovers a competitive outfit next season.

Rovers embark on their first tilt at League One in three years, thanks to a memorable, title-winning 2024-25 campaign.

With the core of a strong squad already in place, McCann is expecting light tweaks rather than wholesale alterations as he looks to make the team durable and successful next term.

"We didn't want to go into another division and just be floating around in there," he said.

"We want to have a budget that we feel can give us a chance, and they've (owner Terry Bramall and Gavin Baldwin) certainly done that. I didn't expect anything less. They want to help push us to that next level."

He added: "We're hoping there'll be six or seven new players that come in and make us competitive and stronger for next season. Those conversations are happening already.

“If anyone knows me, I don't like to wait. I like to get into targets early. I met a player this week and the conversation went well and I'm hoping that progresses well and there's some news before the end of the week so we'll see.

"We've also got other offers in, to show our interest and show that we mean business.

"It’ll be a mixture of loans and permanents. I’ve got to work diligently in terms of the budget, but I feel that’s a strength of mine. We’re in all markets and not ruling ourselves out bringing players in if we need to pay a small fee. We feel as if we’ve got the capabilities to do that. But ultimately our recruitment plan has been set since January and we’ll stick to that plan, work our way through that list and hopefully we’ll get our targets.”

At present, there are 19 senior players on the books but that figure could increase depending on the decisions made by Ian Lawlor, Tom Anderson, Bobby Faulkner and Billy Sharp. McCann says he wants an answer by this coming Monday as the quartet weigh up new contracts. Defender Joseph Olowu has already made his intentions clear and is heading for the exit door after rejecting at least two improved offers.