Doncaster Rovers suffer huge blow with defender set to leave club after snubbing latest offer

Defender Joseph Olowu has been out injured since early March.

Joseph Olowu is heading for the Doncaster Rovers exit door.

The centre-half enjoyed a superb 2024-25 campaign, playing a big role in the club's promotion out of League Two but he's rejected the latest contract offer and is now heading for pastures new.

Olowu was one of five players offered new deals upon the expiry of their current contracts but manager Grant McCann, speaking during an in-house club interview released on Tuesday, has revealed the former Arsenal man won't be taking up that option.

"We offered Joseph a very good contract,” McCann said. "But he came to me just before the season finished to tell me that he’d like to find a new club. He feels like he needs a fresh challenge.

"It’s disappointing because I’d love to keep him. The club have been brilliant with the offer that we sent to Joseph. I think everybody connected to the club would love to keep Joseph.

"At the end of the day it’s his decision. We wish him well. For us, we now have to recruit in that position, which we’re well ahead of the game with. That’s football. You can’t always get everything you want and sometimes players take a different track. It happened to us a bit last year.

That’s what is happening with Joseph but we thank him for everything he has done. Him as a person, as a character and for how he performed this season, he’s been outstanding.

"He’s a lovely lad and we wish him nothing but success.”

Olowu signed in September 2021 after a successful trial under former manager Richie Wellens. He would go on to make 144 appearances in total, the last of which came in a defeat at Bromley back in March. He suffered a thigh injury that night and would subsequently undergo an operation that ruled him out for the run-in during which Rovers clinched the title in his absence.

Much of the talk in the final weeks of the season was over whether Olowu would accept an improved contract offer. At last month's Star Football Awards - where the defender was named Rovers' player of the season - McCann admitted: "We'd love him to sign a new contract! These things happen in football but we'll do our best to try and do it. Let's see."

Sadly, there was to be no happy ending and it remains to be seen where Olowu pitches up next.