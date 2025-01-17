'Fresh, no-nonsense approach' - Doncaster Rovers given expert insight into Gillingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to face Gillingham on Saturday (12.30pm), we got the inside track on the Gills from Luke Cawdell of the Kent Messenger.

Q: How's Gillingham's season gone so far? From the outside, it looks as though things certainly aren't going to plan.

LC: "It’s definitely been an under-par season so far and it cost the previous manager his job. The Gills were top of the pile at the end of September but even then they weren’t playing to their full potential.

"Injuries haven’t helped as departed boss Mark Bonner was forced to chop and change on a weekly basis and the big problem that’s been dragging them down for a few years now hasn’t been solved, which is their lack of goals.

"Wins, when they’ve had them, have generally been 1-0. The ambitious owners have made clear their intention to get out of League Two as soon as possible and sitting mid-table halfway through the campaign certainly wasn’t expected."

Q: Did the appointment of John Coleman come as a surprise?

LC: "Yes it did but once the owners decided things weren’t working under Bonner they deliberately looked to get someone different, someone new, an experienced head and they’ve got it.

"An inexperienced or untried manager isn’t what’s needed now. It’s got a similar feel to when the Gills were struggling in the Championship and they turned to Stan Ternent, who came agonisingly close to keeping them up back in 2005. It’s a different kind of challenge but just as tough with the Gills already 10 points adrift of the play-off places.

John Coleman is taking charge of his first game as Gillingham manager. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"Few managers know the level better than Coleman and a fresh, no-nonsense approach might just do the job."

Q: What style have Gills employed this season, and are you expecting that to change under Coleman?

LC: "We were expecting fluid football, goals and excitement but we’ve had little of that so far. Bonner started off with a 4-2-3-1 formation but after a run of five straight defeats in October he switched to wing-backs and from then on it was a bit of a mess - something he admitted himself.

"There’s plenty of pace in the team and if fit and in form, some quality through the middle. On paper, Coleman’s got a half-decent team, he just needs to get them to get performing at the level they should be and get his strikers playing with some confidence."

Q: Who's the star man for Rovers to watch out for?

LC: "There have been few takers to claim “star man” status in what’s been an underwhelming first half of the season but there’s some optimism now and new signing Asher Agbinone could be the spark to get them going.

"The lively forward has arrived on loan from Crystal Palace. He played against the Gills in the EFL Trophy and was a real handful. He’s sure to have a part to play on Saturday and fans will hope he can now start to torment the opposition.

Q: Score prediction?

LC: "I'll go for a 2-0 Gillingham win."